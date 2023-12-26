SLO County District Attorney Dow sends holiday wishes from Kuwait

December 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow sent holiday greetings to his family in Templeton and all the resident of the county from Kuwait in a video the U.S. Army released on Christmas.

Dow, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, was deployed to the Middle East in September. Standing next to Sgt. First Class Christopher Monk from San Miguel, Dow wished county residents a wonderful holiday season.

Monk wished happy holidays to his family in San Miguel and all those at Camp Roberts.

Dow’s division is slated to build partnerships and increase regional security in the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait. Dow did not disclose how long his tour will last.

