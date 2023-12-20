Door falls from plane before it lands in San Luis Obispo

December 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A door on a twin-engine plane broke off and fell in the area of Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

The door damaged the leading edge of the trail, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No one on the ground or in flight was injured during the incident.

After the door fell off, the pilot safely landed the plane, with four passengers on board, at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

