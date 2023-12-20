Paso Robles police arrest 1 DUI suspect, cite 19 drivers

December 19, 2023

My KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested one DUI suspect and cited 19 other drivers at a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 15.

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., officers checked drivers for impairment and licensing requirements. All 19 citations were related to unlicensed drivers.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Commander Terry Afana said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

