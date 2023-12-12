Huge battery storage facility opens in Goleta

December 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The City of Goleta announced last week that the Goleta Energy Storage battery facility, which is now the largest power source in Santa Barbara County, has been turned on.

With blocks the size of shipping containers, the 44 Tesla Megapacks can store up to 160 megawatt-hours of power produced primarily from wind and solar energy. When full, the batteries will power the equivalent of 30,000 households for at least four hours.

“Goleta became a more resilient city today, with the dedication of GridStor’s storage batteries to our grid,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “We are committed to our renewable energy goals, and this facility brings us that much closer to a day where we will rely predominately on wind and solar and have less need for the traditional gas-powered plant that has historically served us locally.”

While Goleta has embraced lithium battery storage, a group of residents in Morro Bay are fighting plans by Vistra Corp. to build the world’s largest lithium battery storage facility. Opponents have voiced concerns with fire dangers related to lithium batteries.

