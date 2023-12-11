SLO County gas prices continue steady decline, find the lowest costs

December 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Even though consumption is rising, the cost of gas is declining due to crude oil prices struggling to stay above $70 per barrel. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped seven cents during the past week to $5.05, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents to $4.71 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped nine cents to $3.15 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.94.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.01 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.01 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.03 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.31 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.37 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.43 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...