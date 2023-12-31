Front Page  »  

Mudslide closes Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande

December 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A mudslide closed Halcyon Road just north of Highway 1 in both directions on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported half of the southbound lane of Halcyon Road had collapsed.

Crews are working to determine the next steps.


Wasn’t that location recently closed for two or three weeks while they worked on the street?


No. That was the wiggly HWY 1, going down the other Mesa slope.


