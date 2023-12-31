Mudslide closes Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande

December 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A mudslide closed Halcyon Road just north of Highway 1 in both directions on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported half of the southbound lane of Halcyon Road had collapsed.

Crews are working to determine the next steps.

