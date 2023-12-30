California police officer killed at scene of pot shop burglary

December 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspect or suspects who allegedly burglarized a marijuana dispensary in Oakland early Friday morning opened fire, striking and killing a plain-clothed police officer who was driving an unmarked vehicle.

Just before 1 a.m., dispatchers sent Oakland police officers to the 400 block of Embarcadero to investigate reports of a burglary in progress. Both uniformed and plainclothes officers arrived at the scene to conduct burglary suppression, Oakland police say.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a burglary at the dispensary. But, the suspect or suspects had already fled the scene.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Oakland police received a report of a second burglary in progress at the same location. Officers arrived at the scene and observed multiple individuals exiting the business.

As the suspects fled, at least one began shooting at plain-clothed officers. Gunfire struck Officer Tuan Le, 36, critically injuring him.

Other officers transported Le to an area hospital. At 8:44 a.m., Le succumbed to his injuries with his wife, mother and members of the Oakland Police Department by his side.

Oakland homicide investigators came out to the scene and took over the investigation. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team also came out the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

During the preliminary investigation, officers located multiple shell casings. No officers discharged their firearms during the incident, police say.

No arrests have been made. It is unclear if investigators have identified any of the suspects.

Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Officer Le moved to Oakland and became a naturalized United States citizen on Sept. 11, 2001, according to the city of Oakland.

Le served as a police officer for nearly four years, all with the Oakland force. He served as the Community Resource Officer in West Oakland for the last two years.

His death marks the 54th Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty.

