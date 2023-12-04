Nipomo man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teen girls

December 4, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old Nipomo man on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage girls.

On Nov. 24, a person reported a child sexual abuse allegation to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives immediately began investigating.

Investigators identified two female victims, both 15 years old. Detectives determined Elijah Eric Machado committed various sexual acts with both of the victims over a period of several months. The abuse began when both of the girls were 14 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Machado for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a minor and using an underage person for obscene matter. Machado currently remains in SLO County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

The sheriff’s office requests that anyone who has additional information about the case or who knows of other potential victims contact its detective division at (805) 781-4500.

