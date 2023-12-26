One person killed in Christmas morning crash near Santa Maria

December 25, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed in a head-on crash between Santa Maria and Guadalupe early in the morning on Christmas Day.

Shortly before 2 a.m., two cars collided on W. Main Street one mile west of Bonita School Road. Responders extricated both drivers from their vehicles.

First responders pronounced one driver deceased at the scene of the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Medical personnel transported the other driver, who sustained minor injuries, to Marian Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

