PG&E seeking another rate hike, this one for Diablo Canyon

December 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

In response to regulators permitting Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in Avila Beach to continue producing energy through 2030, PG&E has provided notice it will need to raise rates for the third time in less than two years.

In November, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a proposed $13.8 billion rate hike. That approval is in addition to a $2 billion rate increase starting in March.

PG&E recently asked regulators to keep the Diablo Canyon Employee Retention program active, which would mean a third rate hike.

After agreeing to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials earlier this year to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability. The nuclear plant provides nearly 10 percent of California’s electric power.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...