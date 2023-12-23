Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo’s zany bike lanes

December 23, 2023

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

Here’s another reason why the city of San Luis Obispo should be tearing out the utterly unnecessary protected bike lanes it has been installing along Broad, Chorro, and Ramona streets constituting the Anholm Bikeway.

· Never mind the elimination of nearly 100 much-needed on-street parking spaces serving the neighborhood.

· Never mind the dangerous two-way bike lane along Chorro Street (see the attached photo) requiring residents to back out of 16 driveways to cross those lanes and get to very narrow travel lanes.

· Never mind the bicycle and multiple car accidents that have already been caused by these installations.

· Never mind the black scuff marks from car tires that have hit and streaked the concrete curbs.

· Never mind the elimination of a “do not pass” solid double center line in favor of a dotted yellow line to encourage passing and speeding along Broad and Chorro streets.

· Never mind the original cost estimate of $1.1 million for these improvements, only to have the city overrule the city’s special commission’s recommendation against the project in awarding a bid of over $6 million to complete the project.

· Never mind the change orders that will likely move the expense into the $7 million range.

· Never mind the overwhelming opposition of neighborhood residents to what the city has chosen to call “improvements”.

· Never mind this act of publicly sponsored vandalism at the hands of a narrow special interest group to diminish the livability of a once great residential neighborhood.

In the early 1970s, the city of San Luis Obispo sponsored the first bikeway master plan that was prepared by avid cyclist John Williamson. That plan recommended against on-street bike lanes, let alone “protected” ones. Instead, it recommended that bikes and cars should share the road, the condition that existed along Broad and Chorro streets without any accidents for decades.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of that plan was the strong recommendation for regularly sweeping the streets to keep them safe for cyclists. The attached photo was taken this morning looking down Chorro Street from Mission Street towards downtown San Luis Obispo.

The four-block long stretch of Chorro Street between Mission and Lincoln streets is clogged with a thick carpet of leaf drop. What cyclists would want to steer through this slop?

Conventional city street sweepers are too wide to clear this debris, likely forcing the city to acquire custom equipment to clear the bikeways far more often than the traditional street sweeping schedule of once per month. Just one more reason why this city should never have pursued this project.

When the city started considering whether or not to construct the Anholm Bikeway, Councilmember Andy Pease stated at a council meeting that “if it doesn’t work, we can remove it.”

Well Andy, that’s not exactly a fiscally responsible position, but if the shoe fits wear it.It’s time to remove these hazardous conditions and bring back the safety, livability, and ambience our once great neighborhood enjoyed.

Otherwise, these ugly “improvements” will become little more than very expensive monuments to failure.

 


we let billionaires swamp the county…back in the 70s China wasn’t open internetionally, Hong Kong was rules By England, South Africa was segregated, Blacks couldn’t play in the NFL, Leaded Gasoline, and Leaded paint, PFAS contamination, Pesticides, superfund sights, Oh can’t forget Leaded water Pipes. segregation in America. The good ol days Am I right? Thank lord these rhetorical arguments only have a short time left until these blowhard wrongs are seen and fixed Due to Terrible Engineers in the 70s.


-2

Keith, An excellent overview of the truly deplorable expenditure of public funds to benefit a minority of residents. But, since the city has elected to so expensively promote bicyclists, and to strongly encourage the reduction of gas-power vehicles in SLO City, how about the City purchase high-quality manual pedal-powered (What??? Physical exercise???) or electric cycles (with back seats / storage for shopping bags), for anyone and everyone in the city who wants one. Hey now — why not really be progressive and install a metro train rail line around SLO to promote keeping everyone out of their vehicles? Just look to Europe and Japan for fantastic ideas for radically improved local mass transit to reduce the use of automobiles. And finally, how about removing all automotive traffic from the 4-block downtown section of Higuera to make it a pedestrian-only mall, with outdoor fountains, benches, restaurants and vendor carts. SLO City seems to think it is being progressive — Hogwash — Far from it — I have seen very little logical and critical thinking by the City over the past 40 years. Small minds, small thinking.


10

“Otherwise, these ugly “improvements” will become little more than very expensive monuments to failure.” Well said, Keith. They ARE “monuments to failure.” They are, most definitely, “monuments to failure. As well as monuments to stupidity and elitist arrogance. This SLO City Council is apparently completely oblivious to the concept of public service, as well as the concept of public servants. They are seemingly taunting the public with their irresponsible, expensive and wasteful expenditure of taxpayer funds and their complete disregard for public safety. Shameful. Utterly and completely shameful. The compounded problem, apparently, is their total lack of shame.


4
