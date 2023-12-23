SLO County deals on dining, golf, lodging and more

December 23, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

The Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Spa at the cliffs

From November through March 22, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara residents get 20% of any spa treatment. In addition, bring one additional guest for pool access.

Wine special at Marisol



Admire ocean views while you partake in the great selection of wines available at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach. Tolosa Winery is now pouring a daily wine reception.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

During the month of December, Sycamore is doing a holiday away special at the spa and also a buy one get one 50% off sale in the gift shop!

Spa packages include brunch or lunch in the Gardens of Avila Restaurant, 60 minute spa treatment – facial or massage, 60 minute healing arts class, 60 minute mineral spring soak. The packages start at $220 depending on selections.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with standing rib roast at $12.99 a pound, Country spiral sliced ham at $2.59 a pound, and a 5 pound bag of russet potatoes for 99 cents. Click here for additional weekly specials.

