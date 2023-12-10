Santa Barbara man accused of attempting to lure teen for sex

December 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

For the second time in a little more than two years, a Santa Barbara man is accused of attempting to meet teenagers for sex, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Samuel Lafond was caught late last month in a Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force sting. The sting was focused on suspects who actively engaging in sexual conversations with underage children in internet chatrooms and on social media.

On Dec. 5, Lafond allegedly traveled to Ventura County with plans to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. When he arrived, however, he was greeted by officers who arrested him on one count of child luring.

Lafond, a registered sex offender who has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charge. He remains in the Ventura County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.

In 2021, Lanford was caught exchanging child pornography through a sting by the Los Angeles Police Department. Santa Barbara police officers searched Lanfond’s home and seized evidence that indicating Lafond was attempting to meet juveniles for sexual purposes.

