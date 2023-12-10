SLO County ordering homeless to leave safe parking site

December 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County is ordering homeless individuals remaining at the safe parking site on Oklahoma Avenue to soon leave the location, with seven residents receiving orders to move out by Dec. 15. [Tribune]

Earlier this year, SLO County announced plans to close the Oklahoma Avenue homeless parking site, which is located near Highway 1 and Kansas Avenue. County officials made the decision to close the facility after the majority of the people living there joined a homeless union.

In recent months, the county has more frequently asked that residents leave the parking site. In September, officials removed several residents for alleged involvement in repeated incidents and threats of violence

Then in October, county officials held a meeting with individuals sleeping at the safe parking site and offered them $1,000 and additional resources if they move out by an agreed upon date. Some individuals said the funds would be enough to cover their move, while others said it would not be sufficient.

By Nov. 4, 95% of the safe parking site residents had accepted relocation offers. Many of the individuals have since moved out, and the parking site population has decreased from about 50 to 27, as of Friday.

Of the 27 individuals remaining, seven must leave next week. SLO County officials sent letters to those seven individuals ordering them to move out by Dec. 15. The county alleges they did not diligently pursue housing pathways or cooperate with Relocation Assistance Program efforts.

Most of the remaining 20 individuals have already set relocation dates that are no later than mid-January.

SLO County Homeless Services Division communications manager Suzie Freeman said the county strongly encouraged the seven residents whom it ordered to leave next week to continue working with their case managers after they leave the parking site. Residents who are asked to leave the site because they did not accept relocation offers will still be given $1,000 and are entitled to benefits promised in the Relocation Assistance Program.

The county has offered housing options that include lots in mobile home parks, units in affordable housing complexes and 90-day programs at the 40 Prado or El Camino Homeless Organization shelters. Additionally, the county has sought reunification with relatives and placement in work exchange programs as other housing options.

Residents who do not leave the parking site by their move-out dates will be deemed trespassers on county property. The county has still not decided on an exact date to close the site.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...