Its time to hold SLO High School officials accountable

December 2, 2023

OPINION by KALEENA RUSKIN

I was the San Luis Obispo High School girls head soccer coach from 2012 through 2016, and worked for Jeff Brandow. I had been working as the assistant soccer coach from 2009/10’ season and was hired as the head coach starting in 2012, right at the same time that Jeff was hired.

Jeff and I had, what I thought, was a professional-platonic relationship. We would grab drinks at The Wine Shed (turned Broad Street Pub) because my roommates both worked there and it was down the street from his house. At some point, things took a turn. Because these events all happened so long ago, they may not all be in chronological order. But, I’ll bullet point out all of the many instances Jeff acted inappropriately or unprofessionally.

One night at The Wine Shed, he asked me if I would ever go out on a date with him. When I laughed and said “absolutely not,” he was flabbergasted and offended. He proceeded to ask me why over and over again even after I listed out the many reasons I wouldn’t:

He was a boss

He was married

I wasn’t attracted to him, etc.

I brushed this off as just a desperate man seeking attention, but after this I started to separate myself from interacting with him outside of work. It wasn’t a serious attempt at asking me out on a date.

Shortly after this, Principal Leslie O’Connor called me into his office to ask if he had been harassing me or if I had knowledge of him acting inappropriately towards any other female staffers. I told him no, and that was the truth. I felt Jeff had a flirty personality, but he did his job well and I didn’t feel harassed or uncomfortable.

After my meeting I received a phone call from the female athletic trainer at the time saying that she was being harassed. This is the same athletic trainer who quit after she reported him to both her boss and O’Connor and nothing was really done about it.

At some point, Brandow started to text me in the middle of the night, asking me to meet him at the park so we could talk/hang out. I always refused. At this time, I stopped trying to be friends with him.

The final straw happened many months later, and by this time I was not friendly with Jeff, I had made it clear to him that we were co-workers and nothing more.

I went to The Wine Shed to meet my roommate, my cousin, and some friends, and Jeff was there with his wife and another couple. Jeff was drunk. He saw me walk in and came over to my table to try and give me a hug. He tried to wrap his arms around my whole body and I had to stiff arm him for a “side hug” instead.

After five minutes of uncomfortable small talk he left. Shortly later, I started receiving texts from him saying, “You look beautiful, Kaleena,” and “I think I love you,” and “Please talk to me.”

I didn’t respond and just continued on with my night. The next morning, I called him and told him that if he ever did that again, I would go to his wife. I wanted nothing to do with him, and if he did anything remotely out of line, I would go to the school and his wife with all of the texts he ever sent me.

Jeff never bothered me again.

I deeply regret not going back to Leslie O’Connor, but I wasn’t comfortable with him. I had known him through Cal Poly Soccer, and from my first day Leslie was nothing but disrespectful and misogynistic towards me. I didn’t go to Leslie because I didn’t feel that anything could happen. I didn’t trust Leslie, and I didn’t want to risk getting fired. I loved my job.

If needed, I can expand further on the unprofessional actions of Principal O’Connor and how he hid and enabled other predators within SLO High: Charlie Deeds.

It got to the point where I explicitly instructed my team and any girl within the soccer program that they were never to be in a room alone with Director Brandow. It’s disgusting to have to tell teenage girls that they can’t be alone with an administrator because you fear for their wellbeing.

I was young, and I wish deeply I had had the bandwidth to recognize and report what he was: a predator. He was an unapologetic predator, and only got bolder when no one stood up for the women he harassed along the way. It’s frustrating that I even have to write this now, to provide further proof of how he has been harassing women for as long as he has been at SLO High.

Jeff Brandow, and those who knew about his actions and continued to protect him, deserve to be held accountable.

