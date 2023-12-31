SLO County gas prices fall under $5, find the best prices

December 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Even though gas prices fell last week in San Luis Obispo County, prices are on the rise in both the state and country. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped seven cents during the past week to $4,98, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose nine cents to $4.70 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased six cents to $3.12 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.67.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.17 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.19 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.27 Cayucos Gas – Cayucos, Ocean Avenue: $4.29 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.43 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.49 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.57 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.59 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.59

