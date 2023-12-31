High surf and flooding warnings extended for SLO County
December 31, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The National Weather Service has extended the high surf and flood warning for San Luis Obispo County until 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Forecasters warn of surfs of 10 to 14 feet along the coast and sets of up to 17 feet. Minor flooding is anticipated around the time of high tide, at 11:45 a.m. today.
“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”
There is a 30% chance of rain today followed by sunshine on New Year’s Day.
