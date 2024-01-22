Driver airlifted after crashing car on Highway 166

January 21, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a man to the hospital on Sunday after he crashed his car on Highway 166 near the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County line.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported the crash on Highway 166 west of Rock Front Ranch, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The car overturned, and the man suffered major injuries.

An air ambulance transported the driver to Marian Regional Medical Center.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

