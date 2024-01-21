Wind and surf advisories as another storm moves towards SLO County

January 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Along with heavy rains, a storm blowing in on Sunday is expected to deliver strong winds and large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents to San Luis Obispo County, according to the National Weather Service.

South winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. A wind advisory, for the mountains and central valley areas of the county, begins at 1 a.m. on Monday and expires at 2 p.m. on Monday.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” according to the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The high-surf advisory expires at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The storm is expected to deliver a half inch to 3 inches of rain to SLO County.

