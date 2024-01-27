Laetitia Winery closes San Luis Obispo County tasting room

January 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Four years after new owners purchased Laetitia Vineyard and Winery in San Luis Obispo County, the owners temporarily closed the popular tasting room without informing its wine club members.

Vintage Wine Estates, which is currently cutting its workforce by 15%, purchased Laetitia in 2019. The company plans to open an improved tasting room in the future, to include periodic tastings.

However, the new owners have no time frame of when they plan to reopen the tasting room.

Founded in the 80s, the winery produces Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and sparkling wines.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...