It is not genocide in Gaza, it is simply self defense

January 27, 2024

OPINION by PETE EVANS

Seventy-nine years ago today, Jan. 27, 1945, Russian troops liberated Auschwitz, perhaps the most infamous Nazi concentration camp. This camp and many others were part of the organized genocide perpetrated by the Nazis, mostly against Jews.

Did you get that? Organized governmental instigated murder of a known group of people for no other reason than to remove them from the planet.

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, internationally established so we should never forget this ghastly crime against humanity.

For thousands of years, Jews around the world have been persecuted and denigrated. Though not Jewish myself, I have been outraged by this my whole life, just as I am greatly troubled by any human rights abuse anywhere by anyone.

The Middle East “problem” is complicated and has confounded all attempts to bring a lasting peace to the region. I write this note to address one aspect of the politics of the current situation.

Throughout the world many have demonstrated in support of the Palestinian civilians who have suffered greatly for many years, first under the harsh rule of the Hamas terrorist organization and now because of the hostilities brought about by the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Over 1,200 innocent civilians were slaughtered, many burned alive. Over 150 were kidnapped and hidden in the warrens of Gaza.

And of course, Israel retaliated after considering their options. And of course, the Hamas fighters hid behind civilians, in hospitals and schools. The Israelis announced their intention to wipe Hamas out and urged through phone calls, leafletting and other means for civilians to evacuate military targets.

They have made every effort, even at the risk to their own troops, to protect any innocents from the hostilities.

Of course, in any military action there is risk to civilians, and infrastructure. That is called collateral damage and is always highly regrettable.

Israel is simply defending itself, as it has had to do on numerous occasions over the last 77 years when threatened and attacked by overwhelming forces. It has always won, it had to since it’s hostile neighbors swore to drive the whole population into the sea. When it won, it did not wipe out any other country, they simply stopped fighting.

The ongoing war crime before us is the never ending hostility towards Israel and Jews everywhere. Israel is the only stable democracy in the region and our only real ally there.

Like most, I feel deeply for the plight of the Palestinians, they are caught up in a conflict many of them had nothing to do with. But remember, they ‘elected’ Hamas to run Gaza. In most conflicts it is the damn government, not the people, who raise such a ruckus.

We are extremely privileged here. We never have to fear rocket attacks, terrorists streaming over the border to kill and maim wherever they can. We do not have bombings on buses, at markets or elsewhere from foreign elements. We do not fear crazed religious fanatics who might stab us in the streets. Imagine living with that and knowing that for any conflict we cannot lose or we lose everything!

If you want to be real about carnage, look up Dresden and Tokyo, where we firebombed civilians to the tune of hundreds of thousands burned to death.

Those who claim the war in and around Gaza as genocide on the part of the Israelis are either ignorant or lying. It is simply self defense.

Hamas started this knowing there would be an overwhelming Israeli response and counted on a well intentioned but naive public outcry against Israel. Do not enable those terrorists! Support peace and security, support our ally Israel in its right to exist in peace.

Pete Evans is an activist, environmentalist, proud liberal and long-time San Luis Obispo resident.

