Minor injuries in head-on crash in San Luis Obispo
January 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One driver suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash in San Luis Obispo near the airport on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 5 p.m., two full-size pickup trucks, one dark grey and one white, collided on Buckley Road near Buttonwood Way. The collision propelled the dark-grey truck through a fence at the SLO County Regional Airport.
Airport maintenance crews stood by why two tow truck drivers worked to untangle the truck and the fence.
One driver suffered minor injuries.
