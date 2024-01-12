Minor injuries in head-on crash in San Luis Obispo

January 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One driver suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash in San Luis Obispo near the airport on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., two full-size pickup trucks, one dark grey and one white, collided on Buckley Road near Buttonwood Way. The collision propelled the dark-grey truck through a fence at the SLO County Regional Airport.

Airport maintenance crews stood by why two tow truck drivers worked to untangle the truck and the fence.

One driver suffered minor injuries.

