Central Coast man arrested for attempted murder, assault with attempt to rape

January 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Central Coast man Wednesday on charges including attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape following an incident at a hotel in Goleta, over which officials have disclosed few details.

Shortly before 6 a.m., dispatchers sent deputies to the Best Western South Coast in the 5600 block of Calle Real in Goleta. Deputies then launched an investigation into an attempted homicide and assault with intent to rape, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the suspect as 33-year-old man Michael Nolan Medina Port Hueneme. Deputies located Medina at about 3:30 p.m., with assistance from the Santa Barbra County Air Support Unit. Authorities found Medina in the area of Del Norte Drive and Glenn Annie Road in Goleta and apprehended him without incident.

Deputies booked Medina in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment and criminal threats. Medina’s bail is set at $1 million.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Sheriff’s officials have yet to release additional details.

