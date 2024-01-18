Motorcyclist struck and killed near Orcutt

January 18, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Drivers struck and killed a downed motorcyclist south of Orcutt on Wednesday night.

The male motorcyclist landed on the roadway near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135. Multiple vehicles then struck the motorcyclist, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A 911 caller reported the incident at 9:23 p.m. Responders located the motorcyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the motorcyclist to be lying in the roadway. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim.

The incident occurred near the location where a driver struck and killed a pedestrian walking on Highway 1 Saturday evening. Officials have identified the pedestrian as 57-year-old Lonell Oliver of Lompoc.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...