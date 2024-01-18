Motorcyclist struck and killed near Orcutt
January 18, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Drivers struck and killed a downed motorcyclist south of Orcutt on Wednesday night.
The male motorcyclist landed on the roadway near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135. Multiple vehicles then struck the motorcyclist, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A 911 caller reported the incident at 9:23 p.m. Responders located the motorcyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the motorcyclist to be lying in the roadway. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim.
The incident occurred near the location where a driver struck and killed a pedestrian walking on Highway 1 Saturday evening. Officials have identified the pedestrian as 57-year-old Lonell Oliver of Lompoc.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines