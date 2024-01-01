Newsom extends health benefits to undocumented immigrants

January 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid a huge budget shortfall, on Monday Governor Gavin Newsom offered comprehensive healthcare insurance to California’s approximately 700,000 undocumented immigrants.

“In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage — regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom said in a statement to ABC News. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.”

In 2022, Newsom and state lawmakers agreed to extend Medi-Cal benefits to immigrants. Since then, California’s budget deficit has grown to $68 billion.

The plan to provide medical insurance for immigrants is slated to cost the state about $3.1 billion per year.

The California Senate Republican Caucus argues that adding 700,000 illegal immigrants to Medi-Cal will exacerbate issues with provider access.

