Man arrested following chase with Paso Robles police

December 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Police arrested a 32-year-old Paso Robles man who led officers on a chase that started on Highway 46 east and ended on Ramada Drive on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer attempted to stop a blue Subaru sedan that was speeding and swerving on Highway 46. The driver, however, drove onto Highway 101 southbound.

The driver exited at Main Street where he crashed several times damaging property and street signs.

The Subaru then stopped on Ramada Drive. Officers removed Matthew Brown, who they discovered had a felony warrant and multiple misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, from the vehicle.

Officers booked Brown in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of evading an officer, DUI, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in jail with his bail set at $111,500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...