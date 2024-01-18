Paso Robles couple facing life in prison for dealing fentanyl

January 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A couple from Paso Robles is facing life in prison for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, after one of their victim’s died in May 2023, according to federal prosecutors.

On Tuesday, law enforcement arrested 30 year-old Jessica Leigh Alalia, who also goes by Jessica Mitchell, on an eight-count indictment. Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Damian Naudh Lagunas-Garcia, was arrested on Sunday.

Both Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia were arraigned Wednesday at the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Alalia is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Both defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, one count of knowingly maintaining a drug-involved premises, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

From Jan. 2023 to Aug. 2023, Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia conspired with each other to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the indictments. The couple allegedly stored, packed, and facilitated the distribution of narcotics from their Paso Robles home, where they possessed multiple firearms.

Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia coordinated with each other by using coded language in text messages – using the letter “F” for fentanyl, for example – to discuss their trafficking and sales of fentanyl and methamphetamine to drug customers, according to the indictment. They also allegedly also used a storage unit in Templeton to store, pack and distribute the narcotics.

Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday, and a March 12 trial was scheduled. Both defendants are in federal custody and each of them has a detention hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.

If convicted of all charges, Alalia and Lagunas-Garcia each face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Alalia also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Lagunas-Garcia faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison for the drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine counts.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Overdose Justice Task Force and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Local authorities are almost always the first to respond to an overdose death, and DEA agents have provided training to dozens of local agencies to help them analyze evidence to determine if there are circumstances that might lead to a federal criminal prosecution.

Assistant United States Attorneys Daniel H. Weiner and Alexandra Michael, both of the General Crimes Section, are prosecuting this case.

