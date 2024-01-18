Santa Maria police catch burglar, video

January 17, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police early Wednesday morning caught a burglar, who has allegedly tried running away from officers in the northern Santa Barbara County City multiple times.

At approximately 4 a.m., while Santa Maria officers were working to curb vehicle burglaries at local hotels, an officer witnessed a suspect walk up to a hotel guest’s vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Preisker Lane, break a window and take property from inside the car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The thief rode off on his bicycle as police tried to stop him. The man jumped of his bike and tried to flee on foot, but officers quickly apprehended him.

Police booked Arthur Martinez Pichardo, 42, in Santa Barbara County Jail on vehicle burglary and resisting arrest charges. Authorities returned the stolen property to the victim. Police are reminding residents and visitors not to leave items in plain sight in their vehicles.

