Paso Robles to change parking rates, forgo another council vote

January 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

While state law appears to require that the Paso Robles City Council change paid parking rates by ordinance only, the council has repeatedly set parking rates through other avenues.

During a discussion on parking rates in downtown Paso Robles, the city council voted 3-2 in November to continue the controversial downtown paid parking program while canceling the first two hours of free parking and lowering the hourly rate. On its Nov. 21 agenda, the council slated to hold a discussion on parking rates and then provide staff with alternate direction.

Councils are generally barred from taking action during a “discussion” item on an agenda. Councilmen Fred Strong and Chris Bausch have both voiced concerns regarding the city adopting new rates following the Nov. 21 vote on a “discussion” item.

On the other side, Mayor John Hamon said the city has the ability to make minor changes to parking rates without a vote to change the ordinance and that the council majority agreed on the changes. The city has since ordered signs, and plans to implement the new rates without bringing the issue back for a second vote of the council.

On Nov. 6, 2018, the city council adopted Ordinance 12.42.020, which states that “parking zones shall be established by the city council by ordinance or resolution, which may include the establishment of time limits and/or parking rates for such zones.” Since then, the city council has set parking rates through either resolutions or discussion items.

However, the California Vehicle Code states that municipalities can only change parking fees through an ordinance, according to California Vehicle Code 22508(a). The code also allows the public to use “local referendum processes” to object to adopted parking meter zones or fixed rates.

“A local authority shall not establish parking meter zones or fix the rate of fees for those zones except by ordinance,” according to the vehicle code. “The rate of fees may be variable, based upon criteria identified by the local authority in the ordinance. An ordinance establishing a parking meter zone shall describe the area that would be included within the zone.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...