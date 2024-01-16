Train cars catch on fire in Grover Beach

January 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Multiple railway cars caught on fire in Grover Beach Monday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported a blaze burning among parked train cars near the intersection of Newport Avenue and Front Street, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Emergency officials sent six units to the scene.

Five Cities firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire personnel. Grover Beach police also provided assistance at the scene.

Officials have reopened the railway in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...