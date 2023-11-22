Paso Robles to continue paid parking program, end free parking

November 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to continue the controversial downtown paid parking program while canceling the first two hours of free parking and lowering the hourly rate.

During public comment, more than a dozen speakers asked the council to terminate the program. Only one speaker wanted the program to continue, but with changes to include four or five hours of free parking, which would help stop employees from taking up primary parking spots for extended periods of time.

Initially, the program was put into place to stop employees of local businesses from parking in the downtown area.

Noting most members of the public, including local business owners, do not want paid parking, Councilman Fred Strong said he wanted to terminate the program. He suggested putting in shuttles to hotels for tourists, many of whom visit the area for wine tasting.

In an attempt to simplify the program, Councilwoman Sharon Roden suggested charging $2 an hour from the time a person parks and increasing signage. Roden felt the parking program could be used to raise revenue for the city.

Councilman Chris Bausch voiced concerns with how they bring locals who have stopped shopping and dining in the downtown back. He argued against stacking more expenses on residents who are already having financial issues because of cost of living increases.

In line with Strong, Bausch wanted to terminate the paid parking program. Bausch, however, wanted timed parking in a portion of the downtown, with no more than three or four hours at a time. He also wanted the city to look into building a parking garage.

In the downtown core, the city currently provides two free hours of parking with each additional hour costing $2. Payments are made through kiosks located throughout the downtown area where you enter your license plate number.

The council then voted 3-2, with Strong and Bausch dissenting, to charge $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with no free parking. In addition, the city will provide parking passes to residents over 65 years of age.

