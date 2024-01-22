Person killed in crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero

January 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a driver was headed southbound on Highway 101 near the Del Rio Road offramp when their vehicle rolled onto the frontage road. One person was killed in the crash.

Officers are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of their next of kin.

CHP officers are investigating the crash. CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.

