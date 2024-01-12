PG&E raises rates in January
By KAREN VELIE
When you open your PG&E bills in January, ready yourself for an unpleasant surprise. PG&E electric rates are slated to increase by $32 a month, for an medium use household.
As part of the company’s plan to improve their equipment and prevent wildfires, it is working to build a more reliable and resilient energy system. PG&E is planning to place more lines underground, which helps prevent fires and reduces maintenance costs.
The company plans to reduce wildfire risk from PG&E equipment by 94%.
In addition, PG&E plans “to invest in more innovative solutions to prepare the grid for new technologies that will make energy service more reliable for everyone, while supporting a future with more electric vehicles and battery storage.”
