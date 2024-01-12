Front Page  »  

PG&E raises rates in January

January 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

When you open your PG&E bills in January, ready yourself for an unpleasant surprise. PG&E electric rates are slated to increase by $32 a month, for an medium use household.

As part of the company’s plan to improve their equipment and prevent wildfires, it is working to build a more reliable and resilient energy system. PG&E is planning to place more lines underground, which helps prevent fires and reduces maintenance costs.

The company plans to reduce wildfire risk from PG&E equipment by 94%.

In addition, PG&E plans “to invest in more innovative solutions to prepare the grid for new technologies that will make energy service more reliable for everyone, while supporting a future with more electric vehicles and battery storage.”

 


When are the homeless people going to start paying their fair share?

It seems like everyone with a home or job is required to pay for everything.

Didn’t we just fine PG&E for not raking the forest? Now they’re raising their rates. Something’s up. It’s almost like PG&E and the politicians are in cahoots. We should fine the politicians and charge PG&E!

How come they don’t want to pay for the power people are making with their solar panels any more? They’re paying me less and changing me more.

Ok, wait I get it. Nevermind.


