Appeals court upholds ban on homeless encampment sweeps

January 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a ban on homeless encampment sweeps. An injunction prohibiting San Francisco from clearing encampments without first offering the residents shelter will remain in place.

In the fall of 2022, the Coalition on Homelessness sued the City and County of San Francisco over their treatment of homeless individuals. U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu filed an injunction in Dec. 2022 barring the city from removing homeless people from the street who do not have access to alternative shelter.

The Ninth Circuit found that San Francisco was criminalizing homelessness, in violation of their constitutional rights. The court also reaffirmed that in instances were government legally removes homeless from the streets, their belongings must be properly identified and stored.

In Sept. 2022, a group of homeless individuals sued San Luis Obispo in federal court, asking that the city’s homeless population be granted the right to sleep in tents and vehicles in public places without facing destruction of their property, harassment, fines and criminal charges. The SLO City Council had passed multiple ordinances barring overnight access to parks and public spaces.

Even though SLO has a policy of not destroying personal property seized during raids of homeless encampments for at least 60 days, the city has repeatedly discarded items such as tents, cooking utensils and sleeping bags, the lawsuit alleged. The suit accused the city of violating the Eighth Amendment by punishing people for being homeless and the Fourth Amendment for seizing and destroying personal property, as well as the California Constitution’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

After losing a motion to dismiss the case, SLO settled with the homeless litigants, according to California Rural Legal Assistance.

