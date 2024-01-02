San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2024

January 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton welcomed San Luis Obispo County’s first baby of 2024 at 7:44 a.m. Seeking privacy, the parents did not want further information released.

French Hospital Medical Center welcomed a healthy baby girl, North Winter Gendron, at 2:09 p.m. North weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches long.

North’s mother and father, Bailey Laird and Blake Gendron from Los Osos, are delighted with their new bundle of joy. Oliver Silva, 11, is excited to be a big brother.

Nurses at French Hospital’s Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center presented the family with a beautiful gift basket filled with goodies and essentials for the sweet newborn.

Both mom and baby are healthy and doing well.

