Pismo Beach man injured, two killed in wrong-way driver crash

January 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A wrong-way driver and his passenger both died in a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by a Pismo Beach man on Highway 101 in Santa Maria over the weekend.

Two males were traveling southbound on northbound Highway 101 near Broadway in a 2003 Nissan Murano at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Murrano collided head on with a northbound 2013 Toyota Highlander that was being driven by Arain Amjad, 37, of Pismo Beach, according to a CHP preliminary investigation.

Medics pronounced the two male occupants of the Nissan Murano dead at the scene. First responders transported Amjad, who sustained major injuries, to Marian Regional Medical Center.

CHP officers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs factored into the collision. Investigators request that anyone who has additional information about the crash call Santa Maria CHP Public Information Officer Barriga at (805) 349-8728.

