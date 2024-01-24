Santa Maria police arrest man over multiple sexual assaults

January 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police arrested a man last week for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults over a span of several years.

On Jan. 18, the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau served search and arrest warrants in the 200 block of W. Williams Street pertaining to an ongoing sexual assault investigation. Detectives arrested 54-year-old Jose Del Refugio Madrigal Leon on felony sexual assault related charges and booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigators identified two adult victims in the case. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not spoken with law enforcement.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be associated with the case to contact Detective Katie McCorkle at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2453, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...