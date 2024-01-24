Cal Poly protestors attempt to break into building, start riot – video

January 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Eight pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Monday after they attempted to break into a building and started a riot. One suspect is charged with snatching an officer’s firearm.

Aware of a planned pro-Palestinian protest, Cal Poly officers were dispatched to a career fair being held at the Recreation Center. After a small group of protestors, who were dressed in all black and wearing masks, attempted to break though barricades, Cal Poly officers called SLO police to provide backup.

Even though most of the 30 to 40 protestors were peaceful, the small group repeatedly attempted to break into the job fair, which was not open to the public.

While several officers scuffled with protestors, one protestor allegedly grabbed an officer’s gun. The officer appears to strike the protestor three times. Another officer then walks over and grabs a firearm from under the protestor, according to a video taken from a rooftop.

“We are a public campus, and we support the rights of all campus community members and visitors to speak their minds — but we will not tolerate violence, disruption, trespassing, or other criminal activity,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. “Individuals who wish to engage in the free and peaceful exchange of ideas are always welcome on our campus. Those who would use force and coercion are not.”

Officers arrested one suspect for resisting an officer, taking a peace officer’s weapon, obstructing an officer and inciting a riot. Several officers and protestors suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

The SLO Police Department is investigating the incident.

“As in all use of force circumstances, the incident will be reviewed to determine if the actions taken adhered to department policy,” according to police. “The San Luis Obispo Police Department respects the rights of all to peacefully assemble but must act to protect the community and themselves only when necessary.”

