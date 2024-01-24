Board votes to close Georgia Brown Elementary School in Paso Robles

January 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District voted 6-1 on Tuesday to close Georgia Brown Elementary School and disperse students and staff to one of the middle schools starting in the 2024-2025 school year, with Trustee Sondra Williams dissenting.

The decision was made after the state found a potential dangerous geological anomaly under the site of the district’s dual immersion program. Georgia Brown Elementary is a magnet school focused on students speaking English and Spanish fluently by the time they graduate fifth grade.

Recent reports describe rotting beams, mold, roaches and multiple other safety issues at the 36th Street campus.

The board voted to move the dual immersion program to either George Flamson Middle School or Daniel Lewis Middle School to include kindergarten though 8th grade, to have the remaining elementary schools include 6th grade, to spend no more funds on the temporary campus, and to move 7th and 8th grade to the remaining middle school.

The board directed staff to look into which of the two middle schools would be the top choice for 7th and 8th graders and which should house the dual immersion program. The board plans to meet in two weeks to make their decision.

