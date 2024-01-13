Shots fired at storage facility in Paso Robles narrowly missed occupants

January 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A gunman fired multiple rounds at a storage facility in Paso Robles last week, with shots narrowly missing several occupants.

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 5, a shooter fired multiple rounds at North Paso Mini Storage, located near the intersection of 36th and Park streets. An occupant of an apartment in the facility was watching TV when bullets hit walls and chairs inside the office and apartment.

Officers arrived at the scene, but the shooter had already left the area. The occupants were unable to identify a shooter or their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

