Stabbing victim found at Oceano gas station
January 29, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing after finding a wounded man at an Oceano gas station on Sunday. [KSBY]
Just before 2 p.m., witnesses reported a male stabbing victim at Oceano Market & Gas, located at 1711 Front Street. Medics and deputies came out to the scene, and responders transported the victim to the hospital.
Sheriff’s officials say they do not believe the man was stabbed at Oceano Market & Gas, but rather, just found there. Authorities have yet to release additional information about the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines