Stabbing victim found at Oceano gas station

January 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing after finding a wounded man at an Oceano gas station on Sunday. [KSBY]

Just before 2 p.m., witnesses reported a male stabbing victim at Oceano Market & Gas, located at 1711 Front Street. Medics and deputies came out to the scene, and responders transported the victim to the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials say they do not believe the man was stabbed at Oceano Market & Gas, but rather, just found there. Authorities have yet to release additional information about the incident.

