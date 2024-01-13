Traffic change coming near Cholame “Y” amid Highway 46 East widening project

January 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Amid the Highway 46 East widening project, Caltrans next week will redirect traffic onto a segment of newly constructed lanes near the Cholame “Y.” The shift will begin on Tuesday and is anticipated to last until early summer 2024.

Vehicles will move onto a new alignment of what will eventually become the westbound lanes of Highway 46 East. The change will include two-way travel from just east of the Shandon Rest Area to just west of the “Y”, formally known as the Highway 46-Highway 41 Interchange.

The temporary traffic adjustment will remain in place during construction on the new eastbound lanes of the highway.

Businesses in the area will remain open during the traffic shift. Access to Bitterwater Road and the Jack Ranch Cafe is available via a temporary driveway constructed just east of Bitterwater Road.

Officials will activate electric message boards informing drivers about the roadwork in the area.

Irvine-based Atkinson Construction is the contractor for the $116 million project. Caltrans expects workers to complete the project next winter.

