Central Coast man killed in crash near Lompoc identified

February 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

CHP officials have identified a Central Coast man who died following a head-on collision near Lompoc Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., 44-year-old Nils Gustavson of Lompoc was driving a 1997 Saab sedan westbound on Highway 246 west of Mission Gate Road at an unknown rate of speed, according to the CHP.

Headed eastbound, Dillon Carter Sederland, 28, of Solvang was driving a 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck on Highway 246 west of Mission Gate Road, traveling at about 50 mph.

For an unknown reason, Gustavson crossed over solid double-yellow lines. He then continued driving westbound with half of his Saab in the eastbound lane. Eventually, the front of the Saab collided with the front of Sederland’s pickup.

After impact, the Saab continued forward before coming to a rest on its wheels, partially in the roadway. The pickup continued forward in the opposite direction before spinning in a counterclockwise motion.

Gustavson died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash. Sederland suffered major injuries, but he managed to self-extricate from his pickup. Responders transported Sederland to Lompoc Medical Center.

Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.

CHP officers are continuing to investigate the crash. Investigators request that witnesses or anyone who has information about the crash contact the Buellton CHP office at (805) 688-5551.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...