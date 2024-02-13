This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 12, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the council chambers.

As many local government are running in the red, elected officials are focused on raising fees and taxes.

Under item 10 on the agenda, the council is slated to update its development impact fee program, money it charges residents and developers for permits. The stated objective is to ensure that new development pays the capital costs associated with growth.

The city paid approximately $45,850 for a commissioned study that analyzed development impact fees needed to support future development through 2050. The city is seeking to increase fees so that future development covers its share of public facilities and capital improvements cost associated with new development. These fees will be required to be spent on new facilities or expansion of current facilities to serve new development.

According to the study, the city will need to develop alternative funding sources to pay for planned facilities. Potential sources of revenue include general fund revenues, existing or new taxes, special assessments, and grants.

The Atascadero City Council will hold a closed session meeting at 5:30 p.m. and an open session meeting at 6 p.m., both on Feb. 13 in the council chambers.

Scott Newton, a businessman and Pismo Beach city councilman, filed a lawsuit in 2021 against then Atascadero City Council members Heather Moreno and Susan Funk and the city for alleged bias and unjust actions in violation of his constitutional rights.

Newton contends Moreno and Funk violated city regulations in their battle to stop him from developing his property. Newton proposed constructing a self-storage facility near the Dove Creek neighborhood off El Camino Real.

During closed session, the council will discuss Newton’s lawsuit.

Under agenda item 2. A on the agenda. the council will discuss declaring a local emergency related to last week’s storms which triggered the San Marcos mudslide. Proclaiming a local emergency allows the city to pursue Federal Highway Administration funding for the San Marcos landslide, which is estimated to cost between $500,000 and $1,000,000 to repair.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the council chambers.

Under Item 9 on the agenda, the city council will discuss declaring a local emergency in the aftermath of last week’s tornado that did damage to trees, streets, parked cars, businesses and homes.

The Pismo Beach City Council will hold two special meetings: 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 9:00 a.m. and Feb. 21 in the admin. conference room.

A special meeting to appoint city representatives will be held over two weeks. During the first meeting, the council will be interviewing and appointing citizen members to its various advisory bodies, special events committee, and planning commission. At the meeting on Feb. 21, the council will interview and appoint citizen members to its visitor’s bureau, parks and recreation, parking advisory boards and traffic safety committee.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the board room.

Under item C-1 on the agenda, the board will receive a presentation on the Dana Reserve Phasing plan.

The 288-acre proposed project site sits on westside of Nipomo, just south Willow Road. Plans include up to 1,318 residential units and 110,000 to 203,000 square feet of commercial and non-residential uses, such as lodging and educational.

While the project’s permitting process is winding through San Luis Obispo County, the district plans to discuss plans to provide water and wastewater services to the project. District facilities will need to be upgraded to serve the development.

The draft phasing study identifies when each infrastructure upgrade would need to be completed as the project moves forward.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the board room.

Under item 9-B on the agenda, the board will discuss and consider a resolution to revise the fiscal year 2023-24 plan of payment and compensation salary schedule for the general manager position. In an attempt to assist with recruiting a new general manager, the last one resigned, the board will discuss adopting a new salary range of between $161,000 to $206,000.

