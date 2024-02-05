More than 2,000 PG&E customers in SLO County still without power

February 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,300 San Luis Obispo County residents remain in the dark as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hurricane-force winds toppled trees and knocked out power for tens of thousands of PG&E customers in SLO County. The full force of the storm has moved south leaving residents to clean up the mess.

With 17 outages of 50 or more PG&E customers remaining in the county, the largest number of outages are in the southwest.

Power outages remain in Paso Robles, Templeton, Cambria, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Nipomo. Crews are working to restore power.

