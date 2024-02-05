More than 2,000 PG&E customers in SLO County still without power
February 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
More than 2,300 San Luis Obispo County residents remain in the dark as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Hurricane-force winds toppled trees and knocked out power for tens of thousands of PG&E customers in SLO County. The full force of the storm has moved south leaving residents to clean up the mess.
With 17 outages of 50 or more PG&E customers remaining in the county, the largest number of outages are in the southwest.
Power outages remain in Paso Robles, Templeton, Cambria, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Nipomo. Crews are working to restore power.
Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines