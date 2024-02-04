Downed trees, power outages as winds rip through SLO County

February 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Roaring winds swept into San Luis Obispo County Sunday morning toppling trees, closing roads and causing power outages.

A large tree fell across the 6400 block of Kathryn Drive in Cambria, blocking traffic in both directions. On Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande, a tree fell blocking one lane of southbound traffic.

In Pismo Beach, a large oak tree fell on Price Canyon Road, blocking the road in both directions. From Cambria to Nipomo, winds have knocked down dozens of trees.

Shortly after 7 a.m., county staff closed Shell Creek Road from Truesdale Road to 4858 Shell Creek Road as a precautionary measure, according to the CHP website.

More than 10,700 PG&E customers were hit with power outages on Sunday morning in Cambria, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Templeton and Pismo Beach. The largest outage, 6,695 customers lost power in Los Osos, according to PG&E.

CalCoastNews will provide update on road closure and flooding throughout the day.

