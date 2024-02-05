Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

February 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Sunday for eight counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, to support storm response and recovery efforts.

“This is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts,” Newsom said. “Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials. California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm.”

California has mobilized 8,500 emergency response assets that are ready to respond to potential flooding, landslides, travel impacts and 911 calls.

The proclamation covers Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The proclamation authorizes a California National Guard response if needed, facilitates unemployment benefits for impacted residents, and makes it easier for residents to move forward with repairs.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...