Morro Bay, Cayucos, Los Osos under tornado warning
February 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Residents in Morro Bay, Cayucos and Los Osos are asked to take cover as severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are headed to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
“Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows,” the National Weather Service warns. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
A line of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage extend from Morro Bay to 14 miles from San Luis Obispo.
“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” according to the warning. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
