Suspected tornado wreaks havoc in Grover Beach, photos

February 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A suspected tornado wreaked havoc in Grover Beach on Wednesday afternoon, with trees topple, power lines knocked down, and awnings and shingles torn from buildings.

Before moving into Grover Beach, the storm ripped out a row of five power poles along Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo. Thousands of PG&E customers lost power during the storm.

The storm hit businesses and homes on Grand and Ramona Avenues as it moved through Grover Beach.

Downed trees damaged multiple vehicles in Grover Beach.

The front of one building in Grover Beach partially collapsed.

Several trees fell on the slow lane of southbound Highway 101 in Grover Beach.

At 7:20 p.m., more than 2,000 PG&E customers remain in the dark.

