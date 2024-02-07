Lawyers attempt to stop closure of SLO County homeless parking site

February 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo attorneys recently filed a restraining order in an attempt to block the closure of a safe parking site off Highway 1 near the sheriff’s department, where 21 people currently reside.

Since its establishment in Oct. 2021, 115 people have lived at the Oklahoma Avenue site, which was originally deemed temporary. And during that time, emergency personnel have responded to more than 500 calls for assistance.

Those calls include three deaths, along with medical, disturbing the peace, spousal abuse or battery, threats, burglary or theft and mental health issues.

In early October, county officials held a meeting with individuals sleeping at the safe parking site and offered them $1,000 and additional resources if they moved out by an agreed upon date.

On Feb. 1, the county gave tenants of the site a month and a half to move out. San Luis Obispo County plans to officially close the safe parking site on on March 18.

